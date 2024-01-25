© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

When the Bow Breaks: Tree Damage from the Ice Storm of 2024 and What We Can Do to Save Our Trees

By Michael Dunne
Published January 25, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Fallen power pole.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A power pole lies in part of the Cascade Raptor Center's property, complicating efforts to clean up damage.

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from two experts at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Urban and Community Forestry team - Brittany Oxford and Scott Altenhoff - who’ll talk about what happened to our trees, why it happened and what property owners can do to both care for damaged trees, and also better prepare them for the next weather event.

Our trees are being impacted like never before from climate change, wildfires and invasive species and they need both our protection and care.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes
Related Content