When the Bow Breaks: Tree Damage from the Ice Storm of 2024 and What We Can Do to Save Our Trees

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from two experts at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Urban and Community Forestry team - Brittany Oxford and Scott Altenhoff - who’ll talk about what happened to our trees, why it happened and what property owners can do to both care for damaged trees, and also better prepare them for the next weather event.

Our trees are being impacted like never before from climate change, wildfires and invasive species and they need both our protection and care.