Moving out: Demographic changes in Oregon

"Move west young man," so the old saying goes - and generations did exactly that. The west coast grew and grew and today, massive cities team with transplants. Eugene and Bend and other once small cities exploded as well.

Then something kind of shocking began to happen. What felt like a never-ending cycle of growth began to halt. In the last census, both Oregon and California actually lost population.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear about from Oregonian reporter, Mike Rogoway, about the data and trends that show the once one-way turnstile of growth for Oregon has begun to swing modestly in the other direction. A deep dive into the numbers shows shifting migration patterns and where some of our fellow citizens are leaving for.

