© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Moving out: Demographic changes in Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published November 18, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Introspective Design
Pexels
Introspective Design

"Move west young man," so the old saying goes - and generations did exactly that. The west coast grew and grew and today, massive cities team with transplants. Eugene and Bend and other once small cities exploded as well.

Then something kind of shocking began to happen. What felt like a never-ending cycle of growth began to halt. In the last census, both Oregon and California actually lost population.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear about from Oregonian reporter, Mike Rogoway, about the data and trends that show the once one-way turnstile of growth for Oregon has begun to swing modestly in the other direction. A deep dive into the numbers shows shifting migration patterns and where some of our fellow citizens are leaving for.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes