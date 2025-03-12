© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Mayoral musings: A conversation with Eugene's Kaarin Knudson

By Michael Dunne
Published March 12, 2025 at 2:35 PM PDT
Mayor Kaarin Knudson
KLCC
Mayor Kaarin Knudson

Being Mayor in a city like Eugene requires a unique set of skills. While you don’t have as much power as the mayor of a larger city does (in Eugene, the city manager hires and fires staff) you are the figure head of the city and you lead the council.

It requires equal parts coalition builder, chief communicator, and brand ambassador.

I have faith that the people will understand the complexity of our decisions.
Mayor Kaarin Knudson

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear an extended conversation with Eugene’s new Mayor, Kaarin Knudson. She’s been on the job just a few months, but has already had to tackle the very controversial issue of a major budget shortfall and enacting a new tax.

She's also focusing on strategies to combat THE biggest problem the city and community faces, a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.

Next on Oregon On The Record. the former architect talks about her designs for Eugene.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes