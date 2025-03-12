Mayoral musings: A conversation with Eugene's Kaarin Knudson

Being Mayor in a city like Eugene requires a unique set of skills. While you don’t have as much power as the mayor of a larger city does (in Eugene, the city manager hires and fires staff) you are the figure head of the city and you lead the council.

It requires equal parts coalition builder, chief communicator, and brand ambassador.

I have faith that the people will understand the complexity of our decisions.

Mayor Kaarin Knudson

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear an extended conversation with Eugene’s new Mayor, Kaarin Knudson. She’s been on the job just a few months, but has already had to tackle the very controversial issue of a major budget shortfall and enacting a new tax.

She's also focusing on strategies to combat THE biggest problem the city and community faces, a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.

Next on Oregon On The Record. the former architect talks about her designs for Eugene.