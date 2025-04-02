© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Our Children's Trust: What now?

By Michael Dunne
Published April 2, 2025 at 3:06 PM PDT
Kelsey Juliana (center) was an original plaintiff whom the lawsuit is named after
Rachel McDonald/KLCC
Kelsey Juliana (center) was an original plaintiff whom the lawsuit is named after

The little case that could, started right here in Eugene, shocked the world. The audacity of Juliana vs. the United States - a bunch of kids suing the federal government over climate change made headlines and captured global attention.

But perhaps the reality of suing the most powerful government in the world and asking it to stop relying on the fuel for all that power, was a bridge too far. As such, the US supreme court recently denied the case and now Juliana vs. the US is remanded to the history books.

But what about the nonprofit that started it all?

On this edition of the show, Today on the show, you’ll hear from Julia Olson, Chief Legal Counsel for Our Children’s Trust to learn what’s next for the organization.

And we’ll finish the show by introducing you to KLCC’s new arts and culture reporter, Kendra Schertell.

Kendra filed her first story Wednesday: a profile of an Oregon coast artist who specializes in mosaics.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
