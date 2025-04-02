Our Children's Trust: What now?

The little case that could, started right here in Eugene, shocked the world. The audacity of Juliana vs. the United States - a bunch of kids suing the federal government over climate change made headlines and captured global attention.

But perhaps the reality of suing the most powerful government in the world and asking it to stop relying on the fuel for all that power, was a bridge too far. As such, the US supreme court recently denied the case and now Juliana vs. the US is remanded to the history books.

But what about the nonprofit that started it all?

On this edition of the show, Today on the show, you’ll hear from Julia Olson, Chief Legal Counsel for Our Children’s Trust to learn what’s next for the organization.

And we’ll finish the show by introducing you to KLCC’s new arts and culture reporter, Kendra Schertell.

Kendra filed her first story Wednesday: a profile of an Oregon coast artist who specializes in mosaics.

