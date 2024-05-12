© 2024 KLCC

Another road work project gets underway in construction-fatigued Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 12, 2024 at 6:25 AM PDT
A Google street view screen shot of the intersection of River Road and Irving Road.
Google Street View
A Google street view screen shot of the intersection of River Road and Irving Road. Eugene crews will start construction of a "protected" intersection there the week of May 13.

The week of May 13, the City of Eugene is resuming a delayed project to make the intersection of River and Irving Roads safer.

The project was delayed by utility work. Marion Suitor Barnes with Eugene Public Works acknowledged there’s a lot of road construction going on in the city right now and urged patience.

“Residents are hitting fatigue level on roadwork and we’re just now coming into summer,” said Barnes. “So, extra patience and extra time before people leave is always advised.”

The River Road intersection with Irving will get sidewalk upgrades, ramps, and a new traffic signal with a protected bike lane and left turn lane. It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate fatal and serious crashes on city streets.

Downtown Eugene has been the site of road construction for months.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Downtown Eugene has been the site of road construction for months.

Downtown road work continues

Regarding downtown Eugene construction, Barnes said 8th Avenue is close to being opened up and transformed into a two-way street with protected bike lanes.

Pearl Street was reopened sooner than expected, though there’s still a detour in place for cyclists.

Check the Eugene Public Works Website 

Barnes recommends people check the city’s public works page for updates to road work in progress. She said the site is updated weekly.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
