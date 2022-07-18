Sheriff's Office patrols during 2022 Oregon Country Fair record nearly 200 warnings, dozens of citations, and one death

Traffic enforcement patrols around the most recent Oregon Country Fair resulted in 65 citations for speeding, 25 for not wearing seatbelts, 23 moving violations, one DUI, and 191 warnings.

The figures come from the Lane County Sheriff’s office, which held overtime patrols around Veneta from July 6th through the 11th.

Other calls included two incidents of theft, three illegal camping complaints, and three traffic hazard complaints.

A Lane County Sheriff’s spokesman says a report of a deceased 43-year-old woman at the fair appears to be medically-related. The woman was reported unresponsive in the early morning of July 10, and LCSO and fire crews came to the Big Oak Campground site on Suttle Road to administer CPR as well as other life-saving measures.

In an email to KLCC, the LCSO said the woman had complained that she was felt that she was having a heart attack before losing consciousness and stopping breathing. While it was discovered that she had been in a minor altercation with another woman in the campground earlier, foul-play is not suspected.

Additionally, there were two reports of missing people during the event. Both were located.

The 53rd annual Oregon Country Fair’s attendance peaked at 30,000 people for the weekend, which was the designated capacity this year.

