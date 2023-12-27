American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals gives grant to Greenhill for emergency response

A Eugene pet shelter and veterinary clinic has just leveled up its response to disasters, through a grant from the ASPCA.

The $86,000 grant let the Greenhill Humane Society buy a new four-wheel drive truck and trailer. It’s to help up to 100 pets in times of wildfires, floods, and other emergencies. The trailer will be stocked with food and water dishes, and other supplies for next year’s disaster response season.

Greenhill’s executive director, Cary Lieberman, told KLCC that there’s been an increased need for disaster response since the 2020 wildfires.

Greenhill Humane Society The new Greenhill Humane Society's truck and trailer will allow staff to respond to pets affected by wildfires, floods, and other disasters.

“That is why we wrote the grant,” said Lieberman. “We have every year for the past three years responded to wildfires (and) heat emergencies in Lane County. Greenhill has been around a long time, and has never needed to respond. Our entire community has seen an uptick in the need to respond to wildfires like we’ve never seen before.”

Lieberman says they have another trailer on loan from Lane County, though it can only provide services to 50 pets. He hopes the community will support Greenhill’s efforts through donations.

