Three Rivers Foundation distributes annual grants, benefiting non-profits

Nearly ten dozen nonprofits in Oregon have received grant money from a foundation that uses casino revenues.

The Three Rivers Foundation has announced $1.1 million in awards. And of the 117 non-profits selected, nearly half were first-time applicants.

One of those is the Cascades Raptor Center, located on Eugene’s Spencer Butte. Jennifer Monegan, the center’s development director, says their $10,000 grant will be spent for educational outreach.

“This is nature-based education where we don’t necessarily have to take a raptor with us, but instead we have a creative engagement designer,” explained Monegan. “And her specialty is in community-based education projects. So she’ll be creating materials, working with our education team to determine what specialty project is the best thing to work with each community.”

The foundation’s revenues come from the Three Rivers Casino, which has two locations on the Oregon Coast. They’re operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians.