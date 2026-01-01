Oregon Special Election Coverage 2025
KLCC Coverage of the Oregon Special Election in May 2025. Includes results and information about candidates and ballot measures.
The ballot boxes are closed and results are being tabulated for the 2025 Oregon Special Election. You can follow election results here. Though remember, it may take time for all votes to be counted.
These special elections include school board races, bonds and levies, and other government officials. In Lane County, over 200 people filed to run for office to fill over 70 positions, including school, water and fire districts.
Ballots are being counted following the May 2025 Special Election. Here are some initial results in selected races.
A pair of Eugene 4J school board incumbents appear to have easily won in preliminary election results released Tuesday night. In Springfield, new faces were leading on election night.
School Board Elections & Candidate Guides
Bonds and Levies