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Oregon Special Election Coverage 2025

KLCC Coverage of the Oregon Special Election in May 2025. Includes results and information about candidates and ballot measures.
Oregon Special Election May 2025

The ballot boxes are closed and results are being tabulated for the 2025 Oregon Special Election. You can follow election results here. Though remember, it may take time for all votes to be counted.

These special elections include school board races, bonds and levies, and other government officials. In Lane County, over 200 people filed to run for office to fill over 70 positions, including school, water and fire districts.

A ballot drop box sits alongside a street. Words on the box read: "Lane County Elections Official Ballot Drop Box" and "This box monitored by 24 hour video surveillance."
May 2025 Special Election Results
Ballots are being counted following the May 2025 Special Election. Here are some initial results in selected races.
Read More
Green outdoor wall with 4J and an apple logo on it. in the foreground bushes and a sidewalk.
Rachael McDonald
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KLCC
Education
Incumbents take strong lead in Eugene 4J School Board elections
Rebecca Hansen-White
A pair of Eugene 4J school board incumbents appear to have easily won in preliminary election results released Tuesday night. In Springfield, new faces were leading on election night.
A large building on a college campus. A concrete plaza is in the foreground.
Chris Lehman
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KLCC
News Briefs
Incumbents retain seats on Lane Community College Board
A sign that says "Central Linn High School." It is surrounded by a lawn and shrubs.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
News Briefs
Mixed results for school bonds in Tuesday's election
School Board Elections & Candidate Guides
Bonds and Levies