Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Waste Not, Want Not: A Better Way to Deal with our Waste

By Michael Dunne
Published January 9, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Mali Maeder
Pexels
Mali Maeder

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we talk with Emily Reynolds, Director of Education and Outreach at BRING and Kelly Bell, Master Recycler Coordinator at Lane County Public works.

We'll hear about the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, and learn about their critical importance to our community and planet. We bust some myths about recycling, better understand the ways we can reuse our stuff and best of all, learn how to reduce what we truly don’t need. It’s not easy, but adherence to the 3R’s will be a huge part of reducing climate change and even improving our lives.

Links:

Lane County Master Recycling

BRING

Next Step Recycling

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
