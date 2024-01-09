Waste Not, Want Not: A Better Way to Deal with our Waste

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we talk with Emily Reynolds, Director of Education and Outreach at BRING and Kelly Bell, Master Recycler Coordinator at Lane County Public works.

We'll hear about the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, and learn about their critical importance to our community and planet. We bust some myths about recycling, better understand the ways we can reuse our stuff and best of all, learn how to reduce what we truly don’t need. It’s not easy, but adherence to the 3R’s will be a huge part of reducing climate change and even improving our lives.

