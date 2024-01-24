The Long Haul of a Short Session: the 2024 Oregon Legislation is Set to Begin

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from two experts who will help us breakdown the 2023 Oregon Legislative Session and help us look ahead to this term. It’s a short session of only 35 days, but there are ambition plans to fund housing programs, adjust the state’s drug policy and address wildfire danger among others. Our two guests, Dirk VanderHart of KLCC and Julia Schumway of the Oregon Capital Chronicle, will both discuss the political landscape impacting decisions in Salem as well as give you their best guess as to what will happen this session.