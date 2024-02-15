Four-legged Force: The Amazing Abilities of Lane County's K-9 Patrol and Rescue Dogs

Ever since the first wolves and jackals wandered into the camps of pre-historic man looking for food and wagging their tails in submission, humans and dogs have forged a relationship of mutual benefit.

Soon after, humans put the descendants of these animals to work guarding homes, farms and villages.

And for more than 100 years, mankind has used their amazing senses of smell, sight and hearing to help in law enforcement and in search and rescue operations.

Today on Oregon On The Record you’ll meet the people who work with these amazing dogs to both search and apprehend would-be criminals and also search and find those who’ve become lost and in need of help - Deputy Raymond May of the Sherriff's office and Sarah Zumwalt and Jeremy Adams of Search and Rescue. The Lane County Sherriff’s office both employs officers in K9 patrol and enlists volunteers for search and rescue missions and you’ll hear how they work with their furry companions to make Lane County safer.

