Oregon Forests: Change is Coming

By Michael Dunne
Published March 12, 2024 at 2:37 PM PDT
On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from April Ehrlich of Oregon Public Broadcasting who’s produced several reports about the latest plans, amendments and changes to forest management at the federal and state level related to Oregon’s wilderness.

For a younger generation, the term timber wars may sound like a dystopian video game, but for older Oregonians, it brings back painful images of very real battles between logging companies and environmentalists. To be sure, in the 80’s and 90’s Oregon was center stage for clashes over the environment and our state and national forest lands were the battle grounds.

Today, the war is mostly silent, but tensions and tempers can still flair up from time to time. After all, it's a tough balancing act between economic and environmental needs, and different constituencies have very different views about how to proceed. And for the first time, indigenous voices are getting a seat at the table.

Show link: April Erlich's reporting

Ali Hansen, Oregon State Lands Commission
KLCC's Michael Dunne speaks Ali Ryan Hansen of the Oregon State Lands Commission about the Elliot State Forest.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast.
