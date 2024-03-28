© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

From Washington DC to Washington county: Senator Wyden talks politics

By Michael Dunne
Published March 28, 2024 at 2:38 PM PDT
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden
Ed Keene
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, Senator Ron Wyden talks about a host of issues, including the problematic concessionaire at Crater Lake, extending the child tax credit and regulating Tik Tok.

He's held more than 1,000 town halls throughout the state and he talks with us about his concerns heading into the presidential election, but more importantly, the concerns of the constituents he meets. You’ll also hear a preview of the next KLCC Oregon Rainmakers discussion with Eugene’s City Manager, Sarah Medary.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
