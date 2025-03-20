At Springfield town hall, Rep. Hoyle says fascism is rising quickly in U.S.

Hundreds of people gathered at Springfield High School Wednesday night for a town hall with Oregon U.S. Representative Val Hoyle, a Lane County Democrat.

During the event, audience members voiced concerns about the new Trump Administration and the influence of Elon Musk. They called on Hoyle to help protect immigrants, trans people, Medicaid and Medicare from potential threats.

Hoyle said it will take a combination of local organizing, national organizations, and stories from affected federal workers to combat the new administration's agenda.

"Show up," Hoyle told attendees, "Because fascism rises slowly and then quickly. We're in the quickly part, and now is the time that we can turn it around."

The event was held as CNN and NBC polling shows record-low approval ratings for the national Democratic Party. Speaking to reporters, Hoyle said she wished more of her party's Senators had stood up and voted no on the Republicans' continuing resolution last week.

"Do I wish that some people in my party were different? Yes," said Hoyle. "But I can't change that. What I can do is represent this district and fight as hard as I can, and the best way I know how to do that is with the working people of this district."

Hoyle said she’s now teaming up with the union federation AFL-CIO on efforts to combat misinformation and win working people back to the Democratic Party.

At the same time, Hoyle said she's told state lawmakers to start preparing for more funding cuts. She said, given President Trump’s threats to withhold funds from sanctuary states, Oregon may need to generate more state revenue.

“We're going to have to figure out how to go it alone in many ways, if we're going to stand by our values and protect those people who are most vulnerable," said Hoyle. "And that may mean that it's going to get rough for a while.”

Hoyle was joined on stage by Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, as well as End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller.

In a conversation with reporters, Muller was asked about whether she believes U.S. democratic institutions will survive through a four-year Trump presidency.

"I think they're strong enough to withstand the next two years," said Muller. "Then what I hope is that we the voters have put into place other checks on the power that Trump has, including taking back the House, and that we can start rebuilding."

While on stage, Hoyle was asked whether she supported Joint Resolution 68, which would block some sales of arms to Israel. Hoyle said she doesn't support giving arms, but didn't clarify specifically whether she would support that proposal.

