Eugene Airport lands another nonstop destination: Portland (the one in Oregon)

Travelers departing the Eugene Airport will soon have another nonstop destination to choose from: Portland.

Starting May 15, Alaska Airlines will fly twice daily from Eugene to Portland, a city located at the opposite end of the Willamette Valley from Eugene. It's a two-hour drive, give or take. The flight is scheduled for 50 minutes, although on its website, the Eugene Airport recommends travelers arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure.

In its announcement, Alaska Airlines said the flight is designed to offer connections to other flights in Portland.

"We worked hard to make sure the timing of the two roundtrips between Portland and Eugene hit the right mark for our guests, especially for itineraries that require a connection in Portland," the press release stated.

Still, the airline suggested it could also be used by Eugenians who simply want to fly to Portland for the day.

"Another benefit: There's a 5:30 a.m. departure from Eugene that can be paired with a 9:55 p.m. return flight that allows for a full day in Portland without staying the night," the press release stated.

The new flight marks a resumption in service for the route, which hasn't been offered for several years. The route went away during the early part of the pandemic, said the airport's Assistant Director, Andrew Martz.

"We are pleased to see this route returning for our community," Martz told KLCC.

Portland will be the 17th nonstop destination from Eugene, according to a map on the airport's website, although not all destinations are served daily.

The announcement from Alaska Airlines says that it will also begin service from Portland to Houston, and from Medford to San Diego. It will also increase its Portland to Redmond flights to three times a day.

The Eugene to Portland flights will be offered on an E175 jet.

Service between Eugene and Portland is also available on Amtrak, which offers three trains a day between the two cities. Bus service is also available from multiple carriers.