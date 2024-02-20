© 2024 KLCC

Neighborhoods: The Underestimated Power Behind Successful Cities

By Michael Dunne
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear about the power of neighborhoods from the team at the City of Eugene responsible for organizing and coordinating neighborhood associations.

Cindy Koehler, The Neighborhoods & Community Liaison and Fabio Andrade, the Program Manager for the Office of Equity and Community Engagement at the City of Eugene, talk about how neighborhoods are the grassroots organization for crime prevention, disaster preparedness and creating an inclusive environment.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
