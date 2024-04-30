© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

A problem for all: The impact that homelessness has on everyone

By Michael Dunne
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:29 PM PDT
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear part two of a report on the homelessness challenge in our community. You'll hear from a business owner, Tobie Sovak of Noisette who struggles with never-ending conflicts in downtown Eugene and two city representatives, Kelly McIver of Eugene and councilwoman Megan Perkins of Bend, who are working diligently to explore and find solutions.

Legal and law enforcement experts talked yesterday in the first part of this series about what the law currently allows regarding homeless policing, and what might change if a landmark Supreme Court case out of Grants Pass is affirmed.

Most leaders don’t want to go as far as the Grants Pass ordinance prescribes, but the daily and nightly conflicts on the streets definitely take a toll.

