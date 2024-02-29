© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Alexander Lavake, Coordinator at Lane County Talks Fentanyl Awareness

By Michael Dunne
Published February 29, 2024 at 3:41 PM PST
You’d be forgiven if your thinking right now that our drug policy in Oregon is kind of back and forth. One moment drug possession is decriminalized, yet now it seems like the legislature is going to reverse that stance. Whatever the outcome, both sides of this issue agree on one thing – the widespread use and availability of illicit fentanyl is a massive public health problem.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, listeners hear from Alexander Lavake, the coordinator of Lane County’s Fentanyl awareness program and how they hope to educate the public about the dangers of this drug, promote life-saving overdose prevention and promote a community-wide collaboration.

It’s a big departure from the old axiom of Just Say No To Drugs, and a more judgment free and practical guide to staying safe and staying alive.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast.
