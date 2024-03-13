That's a Wrap: Oregon Completes Short Legislative Session

A conversation with KLCC's Dirk VanderHart and the Oregon Capitol Chronicle’s Julia Shumway to get their read on the recently completed Oregon short legislative session. Even those two savvy and veteran political reporters were surprised at both the amount they legislators got done and the mostly bipartisan way they did it.

Oregon lawmakers enacted legislation to limit campaign finance contributions, they made significant reform to the drug decriminalization voter-passed initiative Measure 110, and they passed the governor’s major goal to provide hundreds of millions of dollars to boast housing production and help renters.

