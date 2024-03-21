© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Top of the World: A Local Man's Story of Summiting Mt. Everest

By Michael Dunne
Published March 21, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Eric Gran (right) and Ang Dawa Sherpa (left on the summit of Mt. Everest
Eric Gran
Eric Gran (right) and Ang Dawa Sherpa (left) on the summit of Mt. Everest

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from a Eugene man, Eric Gran, who braved hypothermia, avalanches, frost bite, and respiratory distress to reach the summit of Mt. Everest in 2021.

Here in Oregon there are plenty of peaks that will test the mettle of even the heartiest souls - yet even the most difficult summit attempt in the Pacific Northwest would be a day at the beach compared to an attempt to reach the top of the world’s tallest mountain. The statistics paint a grim picture; more than 320 people have died trying to reach Everest's summit, an average of about 4 per year.

But Gran, a self-described "regular Joe," made it to the top.

Oregon On The Record
