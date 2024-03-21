Top of the World: A Local Man's Story of Summiting Mt. Everest

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from a Eugene man, Eric Gran, who braved hypothermia, avalanches, frost bite, and respiratory distress to reach the summit of Mt. Everest in 2021.

Here in Oregon there are plenty of peaks that will test the mettle of even the heartiest souls - yet even the most difficult summit attempt in the Pacific Northwest would be a day at the beach compared to an attempt to reach the top of the world’s tallest mountain. The statistics paint a grim picture; more than 320 people have died trying to reach Everest's summit, an average of about 4 per year.

But Gran, a self-described "regular Joe," made it to the top.

