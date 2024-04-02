© 2024 KLCC

Eugene 4J: searching for normalcy after a trying year

By Michael Dunne
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:06 PM PDT
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we revisit a conversation with 4J School Board member Judy Newman about the challenges of managing a school district, and we bring you a new conversation with KLCC's Rebecca Hansen-White about the recent removal of the district's superintendent.

Eugene’s 4J school has been through a lot in the last year or so. Of course, like every other district, it still has to contend with how the pandemic set kids back and political polarization that seems to infect every school district. But, our communities largest district has had several unique challenges that set it apart.

From fake bomb and shooter threats that derailed classes, to very public arguments by board members, and now the removal of the district’s superintendent, 4J is hoping for normalcy as soon as possible.

