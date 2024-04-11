Rx for Success: OHSU, St. Charles to train more nurses

On this edition of Oregon On the Record you’ll hear from leaders Susan Bakewell Sachs, Dean of Nursing at OHSU and Joan Ching, Chief Nursing Executive of St. Charles Health System, about an innovative collaboration to train and educate more nurses.

The American Hospital Association estimates America has at least 1 million fewer nurses that we need.

And while many industries are experiencing historic labor shortages, the lack of trained nurses has significant implications. Findings by the New England Journal of Medicine, indicated that insufficient nurse staffing is directly related to higher patient mortality rates.

One of the biggest factors in this nursing shortage is the slow pace of training and educating nurses, especially in smaller cities and communities.

The OHSU School of Nursing’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science Program has opened a new location in Central Oregon along with St. Charles to train nurses at a faster pace and is geared toward people who want to change careers and become nurses.