Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Help wanted: LTD needs drivers and mechanics to keep Lane County moving

By Michael Dunne
Published May 23, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Michael Dunne (left), talking with Jameson Auten, CEO of LTD
LTD
Michael Dunne (left), talking with Jameson Auten, CEO of LTD

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from the CEO of Lane Transit District, Jameson Auten, about how they are weathering challenges like a driver shortage, and you’ll also hear a conversation with a driver, who left retirement as a firefighter to help people get where they need to go.

At the end of fiscal year 2023, LTD carried six million passengers, and traveled 2.8 million miles. For many people, LTD is their primary mode of travel to get to work, go to the doctors, get to school and much more.

But, getting all those people to their important destinations takes more than a bus – it takes drivers and LTD, like many transit organizations around the state and nation, is struggling to find the drivers it needs.

You can find more information about available jobs at LTD right here.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
