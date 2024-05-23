Help wanted: LTD needs drivers and mechanics to keep Lane County moving

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from the CEO of Lane Transit District, Jameson Auten, about how they are weathering challenges like a driver shortage, and you’ll also hear a conversation with a driver, who left retirement as a firefighter to help people get where they need to go.

At the end of fiscal year 2023, LTD carried six million passengers, and traveled 2.8 million miles. For many people, LTD is their primary mode of travel to get to work, go to the doctors, get to school and much more.

But, getting all those people to their important destinations takes more than a bus – it takes drivers and LTD, like many transit organizations around the state and nation, is struggling to find the drivers it needs.

You can find more information about available jobs at LTD right here.

