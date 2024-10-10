Best bet? Online sports gambling is easy, maybe too easy

Gambling has been around for a very long time. Probably right after sports and games were invented, betting on them followed right behind.

But today, gambling on sports has never been easier, bigger and more in your face.

If you follow sports today, you are inundated by ads and inundated by broadcasters and massive networks trying to get you to place a bet. And unlike yesteryear, when you needed a bookie or needed to go to a place where betting was legal, your phone is all you need to bet and bet and bet again.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from a University of Oregon instructor whose an expert on sports betting and the business behind it, and also a counselor who helps treat people whose betting has become a huge problem.

For many sports gambling is just a fun pastime, but for others it can become the ultimate loss.