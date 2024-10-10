© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Best bet? Online sports gambling is easy, maybe too easy

By Michael Dunne
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:28 PM PDT
Gambling has been around for a very long time. Probably right after sports and games were invented, betting on them followed right behind.

But today, gambling on sports has never been easier, bigger and more in your face.

If you follow sports today, you are inundated by ads and inundated by broadcasters and massive networks trying to get you to place a bet. And unlike yesteryear, when you needed a bookie or needed to go to a place where betting was legal, your phone is all you need to bet and bet and bet again.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from a University of Oregon instructor whose an expert on sports betting and the business behind it, and also a counselor who helps treat people whose betting has become a huge problem.

For many sports gambling is just a fun pastime, but for others it can become the ultimate loss.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
