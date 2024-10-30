Fright night: What to do on Halloween

If you're now scrambling to find something to do on Halloween, we have you covered. Today on the show, you’ll hear from Samantha Pierotti of the Register Guard and Emma J Nelson of the Eugene Weekly who have the 411 on the 31st.

Whether its haunted houses, Halloween themed restaurants and bars, or just some scary movie recommendations, this show will give you some good ideas for Halloween. And they also provide some great activities for the kids as well.

We’ll finish up with a quick chat with Willamalane Parks and Rec about some of the cool events they have schedule for the upcoming month of November.

