Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Fright night: What to do on Halloween

By Michael Dunne
Published October 30, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
If you're now scrambling to find something to do on Halloween, we have you covered. Today on the show, you’ll hear from Samantha Pierotti of the Register Guard and Emma J Nelson of the Eugene Weekly who have the 411 on the 31st.

Whether its haunted houses, Halloween themed restaurants and bars, or just some scary movie recommendations, this show will give you some good ideas for Halloween. And they also provide some great activities for the kids as well.

We’ll finish up with a quick chat with Willamalane Parks and Rec about some of the cool events they have schedule for the upcoming month of November.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
