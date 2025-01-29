© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Oregon legislative lookahead: Democrat's perspective

By Michael Dunne
Published January 29, 2025 at 4:45 PM PST
Oregon House Speaker Julie Fahey
Oregon Legislature
Oregon House Speaker Julie Fahey

The 2025 Oregon legislature is in session. They have a lot of work to do including passing a budget and dealing with incredibly difficult issues such as homelessness and housing affordability, wildfire protection, transportation, infrastructure and so much more.

The Democrats are in the clear majority and could do much to pass their agenda and that of the governor, but many of their goals are clearly contrary to the Trump administration, and there will be tension between the state and federal government.

Of course, tension is something we’ve continually seen in the legislature – so much so that a passed ballot initiative was deemed necessary to stop legislators from walking out to disrupt the session.

On the next two editions of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a legislative lookahead from both sides of the aisle. Right now, it's Julie Fahey, the leader of the House Democrats.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
