Oregon legislative lookahead: Democrat's perspective

The 2025 Oregon legislature is in session. They have a lot of work to do including passing a budget and dealing with incredibly difficult issues such as homelessness and housing affordability, wildfire protection, transportation, infrastructure and so much more.

The Democrats are in the clear majority and could do much to pass their agenda and that of the governor, but many of their goals are clearly contrary to the Trump administration, and there will be tension between the state and federal government.

Of course, tension is something we’ve continually seen in the legislature – so much so that a passed ballot initiative was deemed necessary to stop legislators from walking out to disrupt the session.

On the next two editions of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a legislative lookahead from both sides of the aisle. Right now, it's Julie Fahey, the leader of the House Democrats.