-
The Salmon Fire burning outside of Oakridge is being called a “success story” for the fast response of fire crews and its near-complete containment.
-
Triple-digit temperatures and wildfire smoke have made being outside for extended periods hazardous, to the point where Lane County has activated a day-long cooling and respite center for those needing a safe place to breathe.
-
Eugene crowned its new S.L.U.G. Queen Friday after a night of competition. Here's what went down at the scene of the slime.
-
Oregon State University’s new Reser Stadium is expected to be ready for the Beaver’s football season next month.
-
A time-honored Shakespearean comedy about thwarted love and gossip hits the lawn August 5 in Eugene.
-
Craft brewing in Oregon and elsewhere has its ebbs and flows, so new trends with certain beers may leave some feeling a little less hoppy…or less sour.
-
Safety concerns at the popular Blue Pool in the McKenzie River area have prompted plans for changes. That includes a ban on swimming in the 38-degree water.
-
Eugene’s largest transitional housing site is still growing, nearly two years after it opened.
-
Of more than 570 federally-recognized Native American tribes in the U.S., two currently lack the right to hunt, gather, and fish on their ancestral lands. And both are located inside Oregon’s boundaries.