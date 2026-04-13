2026 Oregon Primary Election Results
Results from the 2026 Oregon Primary Election on May 19, 2026.
Macy Moore
/
KLCC
4th Congressional District
4th District Rep. Val Hoyle faces criticism on economy, and standing up to Trump, in Democratic primary
Val Hoyle is running for a third term representing Oregon’s 4th District in Congress, saying she hopes to be a part of a blue wave that will hold the Trump administration accountable. An opponent in the Democratic primary, Melissa Bird, said the district needs a new, bolder voice who has directly experienced the impacts of this administration’s policies.
Watersheds Bill of Rights (Lane County Measure 20-373)
A measure on the Lane County ballot this May aims to combat pollution by creating a "Watersheds Bill of Rights." But it's drawn fierce debate over how the law would impact local businesses and services.
Oregon Governor's Race
The frontrunner in the Republican race for Oregon governor argues she’s the clear choice to take on Gov. Tina Kotek in November.
Lane County Board of Commissioners
Incumbent Ryan Ceniga said he’s seeking another term to advocate for housing and rural communities. He’s challenged by Thomas Hiura, who said local government needs to include voices that haven’t always felt welcome at the county level.
Eugene City Council
Additional Races in Oregon
Ballot Measures and Levies
Fire Protection Services
Within Lane County
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Oregon officials and the USPS are reviewing whether Corvallis ballots went uncollected on election day. Although 388 ballots were late, officials say outcomes were unaffected.
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Oregon voter turnout for the May primary was the highest the state has recorded in a midterm since it first transitioned to vote by mail in 1998, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
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Nonaffiliated voters are Oregon’s largest voting bloc, but making the ballot without a party is an uphill battle.
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Earlier results from the May 19 primary had the ban passing by a small margin.
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Springfield Lane County Commission incumbent David Loveall conceded his race to challenger Sean VanGordon over the weekend.