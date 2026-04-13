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2026 Oregon Primary Election Results

Results from the 2026 Oregon Primary Election on May 19, 2026.
Oregon Primary Election - May 2026
A group of Lane County Elections Office employees remove ballots from their envelopes and unfold them, preparing them to be scanned for vote counting, May 15, 2026.
Macy Moore
/
KLCC
Politics & Government
May 2026 election results
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4th Congressional District
Val Hoyle, left, and Melissa Bird, right, are both running for the Democratic Primary nomination in the 4th Congressional District.
Courtesy of Candidates
Politics & Government
4th District Rep. Val Hoyle faces criticism on economy, and standing up to Trump, in Democratic primary
Rebecca Hansen-White
Val Hoyle is running for a third term representing Oregon’s 4th District in Congress, saying she hopes to be a part of a blue wave that will hold the Trump administration accountable. An opponent in the Democratic primary, Melissa Bird, said the district needs a new, bolder voice who has directly experienced the impacts of this administration’s policies.

Watersheds Bill of Rights (Lane County Measure 20-373)
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Environment
Lane County voters to decide on 'Watersheds Bill of Rights' ballot measure
Nathan Wilk
A measure on the Lane County ballot this May aims to combat pollution by creating a "Watersheds Bill of Rights." But it's drawn fierce debate over how the law would impact local businesses and services.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Environment
Opponents of 'Lane County Watersheds Bill of Rights' outpace supporters in fundraising efforts
Nathan Wilk
Lake runoff
Willamette National Forest
Politics & Government
City Club of Eugene: Managing Our Watersheds

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Lane County Board of Commissioners
Thomas Hiura, right, Ryan Cengia, left, are both running for the West Lane County Commissioner District.
Courtesy of the Candidates
Politics & Government
In race to represent West Lane on County Commission, candidates focus on housing, transparency
Rebecca Hansen-White
Incumbent Ryan Ceniga said he’s seeking another term to advocate for housing and rural communities. He’s challenged by Thomas Hiura, who said local government needs to include voices that haven’t always felt welcome at the county level.
Candidate Bob Zybach, left, Jake Pelroy, center and Heather Buch, right, are running to represent East Lane County on the Board of Commissioners.
Courtesy of the Candidates
Politics & Government
Three vying for East Lane Commission seat disagree over waste management, county priorities
Rebecca Hansen-White
A group of people sit on a stage, one person speaks into a microphone, one person is at a podium.
Politics & Government
City Club of Eugene: County Commissioners' Candidate Forum
Incumbent David Loveall, left, will face challenger Sean VanGordon, right.
Courtesy of the Candidates
Politics & Government
In race to represent Springfield District on county commission, style, approach take center stage
Rebecca Hansen-White

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Ballot Measures and Levies

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