Still filling out your ballot? Here are links to our coverage

First of all: If you’re still filling out your ballot, then you’ll probably want to know where to drop it off. You can find a list of all drop box locations at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.

You can also mail your ballot, no postage required, and it will count as long as it’s postmarked before 8 p.m. on Election Day, provided it arrives at the elections office within a week. That’s typically a safe bet, but elections officials are encouraging voters to utilize a drop box to ensure your ballot is counted as quickly as possible.

KLCC, along with our news partners, have been working over the past few months to bring you information about key races here in Oregon. Here are some links to our coverage:

4th Congressional District: Incumbent Democrat Val Hoyle faces three challengers: Republican Monique DeSpain, the Pacific Green Party’s Justin Filip, and Libertarian Dan Bahlen.

In her first bid for reelection, Hoyle faces critics on both the right and the left

Hoyle has significant fundraising advantage in race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District

City Club of Eugene: Candidate Forum, Congressional District 4

Oregon on the Record Candidate Forum - Congressional District 4

5th Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is opposed by Democrat Janelle Bynum

Wildfire damage and timber struggles spur government distrust in the 5th Congressional District’s reddest region

Growth, political change and a housing crisis define Deschutes County in race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

Lane County charter/redistricting changes:

Lane County voters to decide who gets to draw county political maps

City Club of Eugene: Should Lane County Revise Its Charter?

State Legislature:

Incumbency and big lead in campaign cash gives Anderson path to Senate District 5 re-election

Long-serving Democrat faces challenger for Springfield's seat in the Oregon House

Business owner, outdoors advocate face off in race to represent East Lane County in Oregon House

City Council:

Long list of candidates seek to win seats on the Corvallis City Council

Nearly every Cottage Grove city council seat will be on the ballot in November

Roseburg City Council candidates talk homelessness, visions for the city

Ballot measures:

Measure 115 would give Oregon the power to impeach state officials

Measure 116 would let Oregon voters decide whether independent commission should decide salaries for state elected officials

Measure 117: Ranked Choice Voting

Measure 118: Corporate Tax Revenue Rebate for Residents

Measure 119 will ask Oregon whether to give cannabis workers an easier route to unionize

Other coverage:

City Club of Eugene: Who Will Be Oregon’s Next Attorney General?

Douglas County Clerk faces challenger who wants to count all ballots by hand

Oakridge voters to decide on ‘STAR Voting’ this November

Lebanon residents are set to vote on whether to ban psilocybin businesses

Lebanon voters weigh removing fluoride from city water supply

Lincoln County commissioner and Nov. 5 challenger have stark differences in philosophies, approach

Small coastal fire district seeks voter approval for operating levy

Central Coast Fire seeks new 5-year operations levy to maintain current staffing

Law enforcement or soap opera? Race for Deschutes County sheriff keeps voters guessing

For more of KLCC's coverage of the 2024 elections, visit our Elections page.